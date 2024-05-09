3i Infrastructure plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.95 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
3i Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:3IN opened at GBX 346 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.54 and a beta of 0.47. 3i Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.74 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348.50 ($4.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 323.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.
