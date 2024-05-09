3i Infrastructure plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.95 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

3i Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:3IN opened at GBX 346 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.54 and a beta of 0.47. 3i Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.74 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348.50 ($4.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 323.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

