423 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 56,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,916 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BNDW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.73. 15,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

