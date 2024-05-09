5,354 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $316.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,341. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.25 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.52, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

