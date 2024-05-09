59,894 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,206,273 shares of company stock worth $178,543,602. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR remained flat at $21.56 during trading on Thursday. 26,915,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,238,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.47, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

