6,468 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,473,000 after acquiring an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,401 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $176.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

