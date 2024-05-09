8,015 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter valued at $56,168,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 150,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 30.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAPR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,830. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $213.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

