A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Acquires 25 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.34) per share, for a total transaction of £146 ($183.42).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.16), for a total value of £299,814.30 ($376,651.13).

On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.34), for a total value of £48,775.68 ($61,275.98).

A.G. BARR Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BAG stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.29). The stock had a trading volume of 57,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £643.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,703.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 553.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 530.16.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is 4,411.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.56) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Report on BAG

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.