Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,482.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,482 ($18.62) and last traded at GBX 1,478 ($18.57), with a volume of 39066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,466 ($18.42).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,249.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,371.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,321.29. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Insider Transactions at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,277 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £51,080 ($64,170.85). Company insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

