ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 2,289,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.