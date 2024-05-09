ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.13% from the company’s current price.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

