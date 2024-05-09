Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 5th Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 4.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Accenture by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,844. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $264.42 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.35. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

