Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACCD. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Get Accolade alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Accolade

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $557.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Accolade by 84.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.