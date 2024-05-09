Achain Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $303,920.78 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001504 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001300 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

