Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 5,566 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,566 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $238,948.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,551.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Acme United Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACU stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.73. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acme United Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

ACU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acme United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

