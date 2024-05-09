ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACVA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.5 %

ACVA opened at $17.32 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,972.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150,619 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 93.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,292,000 after buying an additional 1,572,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

