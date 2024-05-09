Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 2.3 %

ADPT opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $468.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $135,572.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $135,572.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

