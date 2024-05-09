Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $620.72.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 29.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 59,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $488.10 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $505.80 and its 200 day moving average is $561.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

