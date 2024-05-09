Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.88) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 368.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.20%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

