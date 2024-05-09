Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:AMG traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $158.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,090. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

