Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Affirm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Affirm updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,789,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

