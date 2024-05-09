Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.21% of Agilent Technologies worth $85,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,782. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.