Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$91.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

