AI Squared Management Ltd Makes New Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. H World Group comprises about 2.5% of AI Squared Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in H World Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,253,000 after purchasing an additional 766,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 382,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 714,801 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $39.69. 564,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

