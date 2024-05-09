AI Squared Management Ltd Takes Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. SharkNinja accounts for about 1.2% of AI Squared Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 67.14.

NYSE:SN traded up 4.52 on Thursday, hitting 71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,758. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 72.50.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

