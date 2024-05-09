Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATSG. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

ATSG stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

