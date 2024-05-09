Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Airbnb Trading Down 6.4 %
ABNB stock traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.78. 10,397,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.