Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Trading Down 6.4 %

ABNB stock traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.78. 10,397,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.55.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

