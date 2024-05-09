Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $155.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler Companies from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $9.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.21. 8,257,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.50. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

