Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $967.0 million-$986.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.46. 3,626,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $83.12 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.