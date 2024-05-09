Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 160,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,728,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Akili had a negative net margin of 3,545.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akili, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akili stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akili, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AKLI Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,064,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Akili as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

