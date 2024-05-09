Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 160,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,728,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Akili Stock Up 9.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.
Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Akili had a negative net margin of 3,545.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akili, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
