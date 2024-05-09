Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 717,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,127,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Albany International Stock Up 0.4 %

AIN stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

