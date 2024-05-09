Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 5.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Albertsons Companies worth $94,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,290,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,672,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,182. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

