Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alcoa to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 2.0 %

AA traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,817. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AA

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.