Aldeyra Therapeutics’ (ALDX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 37,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $178,754.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,275,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 37,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $178,754.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,275,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 170,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 269,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

