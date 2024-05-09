Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 71,030 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 217.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1,283.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 780,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

