Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,864. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.