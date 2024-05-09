Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ERH opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

