Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.
Alphatec Stock Down 21.9 %
Shares of ATEC stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,495 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEC
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.