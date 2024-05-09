Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Alphatec Stock Down 21.9 %

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,495 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

