Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Up 8.1%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.74. 618,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,066,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 68.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

