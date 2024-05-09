Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$23.75

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Laurentian from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ALS stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.26. The company had a trading volume of 54,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,634. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.20.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

