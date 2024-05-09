ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Jaume Pons Sells 20,000 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $830.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.30. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

