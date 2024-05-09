AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $3.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.85.
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 735,666 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $5,582,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $165,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
