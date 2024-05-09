AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.02. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 6,009,028 shares.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $831.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

