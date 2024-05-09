Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,254,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,504,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

