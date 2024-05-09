Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 308,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,276. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.