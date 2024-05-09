Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

ITCI stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $53,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

