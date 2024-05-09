Analysts Set Expectations for Ashland Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of ASH opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. Ashland has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. Ashland’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ashland by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

