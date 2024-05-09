Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,710 ($21.48).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.67) to GBX 1,685 ($21.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.18) to GBX 2,065 ($25.94) in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

ANTO opened at GBX 2,186 ($27.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,068.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,739.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,336 ($29.35). The company has a market cap of £21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,232.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,264.71%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

