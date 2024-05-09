Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,427 shares of company stock worth $23,169,639 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

