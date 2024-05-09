Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,427 shares of company stock worth $23,169,639. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

