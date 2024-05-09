Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,427 shares of company stock worth $23,169,639. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

